Stuck With U: From Kylie Jenner to Demi Lovato, stars who appeared in Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande's song

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U music video features Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato with her beau, Gwyneth Paltrow, and many more celebs. Check it out.

As the world struggles to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have come together for a good cause. The singers released their duet titled Stuck With U with a music video. Although they have previously performed at concerts together, this is Justin and Ariana’s first official collaboration. In addition to the singing duo, the music video features a compilation of various fan clips. The lockdown themed videos also gives a glimpse of various celebrities.

The singer will benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation, which will fund grants and scholarships for children of medical workers, police officers, and firefighters serving at the frontlines during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The music video has been created and directed by Bieber, Grande, Scooter Braun, Rory Kramer, and Alfredo Flores. The star-studded video features sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Gwyneth Paltrow with her husband Brad Falchuk. It also features Demi Lovato happily dancing with her boyfriend Max Ehrich before kissing him. With the video, Demi officially confirmed that she is practicing social distancing with her boyfriend.

In addition to these stars, Jaden Smith, Ayesha and Stephen Curry, Chance the Rapper, Lil Dicky, and Michael Bublé and appear in the video. The most special cameo was made by Ariana’s new boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Even though we could barely see the man in the hoodie, we could feel the love as the 7 rings singer danced with her beau all cuddled up in her bedroom. On the other hand, Justin and his wife Hailey can be seen dancing and hanging out together.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande is NOT happy with Justin Bieber's post on Tiger King star Carole Baskin's Stuck With U clip

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×