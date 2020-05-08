Stuck With U Music Video: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande dance with their special someones in the new song

Justin Bieber and Ariana release their new song Stuck With U. The music video gives the first glimpse at Ariana's boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The lockdown hasn't stopped Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande from collaborating on a new song. The international singers come together to drop their song titled Stuck With U. This is the first time Ariana and Justin are working together. The duo announced the release of the new track last week. It was already hinted that the song revolves around the theme of the lockdown. But the video brings more than just the lockdown in the spotlight. The heartwarming song gives a glimpse of several stars and their quarantine partners.

The biggest takeaway from the video was Ariana giving a glimpse of her new boyfriend. The singer's finally revealed she is dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez and is quarantining with him. Apart from that Demi Lovato too confirmed she is "stuck" aka quarantining with her beau Max Erich. The video also has Kylie and Kendall Jenner making an appearance as well. Jaden Smith makes a cameo as well.

Check out the beautiful song below:

The singers revealed they were coming together to release the new song with the hope to help those affected by the Coronavirus crisis. "Proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic," Ariana said when she announced the collaboration.

What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :YouTube

