Studios and Hollywood Crew Union Strike Historic Deal On Payment Raise And AI Use; DEETS

A union representing behind-the-scenes crew, from both the TV and movie industries, recently secured another big deal with the major studios of Hollywood.

The new agreement came right before the previous one expired, saving a lot of similar struggles for the movie industry that were noticed during the previous strikes.

Hollywood’s crew union strikes a major deal with studios

According to reports, a union of Hollywood’s crew reached a tentative three-year deal with major studios. The deal agrees on pay hikes and guardrails against the use of AI.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is the union being discussed, which consists of 50,000 crew members from 13 various West Coast-based union locals. These members come from diverse backgrounds such as art direction, set painters, editors, camera technicians, hair stylists, make-up artists, and costume designers.

While a piece of great news for the aforementioned members has already come ahead, a separate agreement focused on 20,000 crew from Hollywood is still under negotiations.

According to an email by IATSE, that was sent to its members, the deal includes pay hikes and protection over artificial intelligence. This deal is called Basic Agreement and was reached on Tuesday night, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The production companies that are included in AMPTP are some of the biggest studios in the industry, including Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. as well as Discovery and Amazon Prime.

This aforementioned agreement brings a sigh of relief as it has come almost a month before the previous contract expires.

In the email to IATSE members, it was revealed that the current deal "includes new protections around Artificial Intelligence, including language that ensures no employee is required to provide AI prompts in any manner that would result in the displacement of any covered employee."

However, more details related to the Basic Agreement will be released later in the week.

Deal made in 2023

In late 2023, the SAG-AFTRA actors union and the studios had reached a deal that ended an almost six-month strike. The dispute was a major one and had halted many movies and TV series that were in production, causing a delay in their releases.

The same alliance AMPTP, that has come to an agreement now had struggled to reach a deal in 2023 with the writers and actors during the strikes that had occurred last year.

However, the new agreement now includes scale rate increases of 7%, 4%, and 3.5% over the three-year term, as per the union.

