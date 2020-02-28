  1. Home
Stupid Love Teaser: Lady Gaga is sending fans into a tizzy with her pink hair & metallic two piece bikini

The teaser of the new song Stupid Love sees the singer cum actress in a metallic two-piece bikini and pink hair which is tied in a high ponytail.
Mumbai
A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga will be releasing her new single after a gap four years. The fans and music lovers are very excited about the upcoming single. The teaser of the new song Stupid Love sees the singer cum actress in a metallic two-piece bikini and pink hair which is tied in a high ponytail. The latest teaser of the Lady Gaga singer sees the singer in a dystopian avatar, in a desert like land. Lady Gaga has a princess like vibe to her in the metallic pink two-piece bikini. Lady Gaga shared a post about the upcoming song Stupid Love on her official Instagram account.

The song and video come out on Friday. The so-called followers of the singer in the teaser are dressed in futurist outfits in yellow and black. Lady Gaga who is sending her fans into a tizzy with her high on glamour outfit, is pointing towards a thing in the desert like land, and the folks are looking in a distance. The fans and music lovers across the globe are very intrigued about the music video and the song.

Check out the teaser of Stupid Love:

The singer of Stupid Love, Lady Gaga says in the teaser that all she wanted was love. Now, all eyes are on the latest single from the A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga. The teaser of the upcoming single, Stupid Love looks very promising and the fact that it comes after a gap of four years, has the fans waiting rather eagerly.

Credits :youtube

