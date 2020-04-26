Stylish Zayn Malik steals our hearts away as he poses with Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid

Zayn Malik looks straight out 2012 as he poses with girlfriend Gigi Hadid on her 25th birthday. The couple had Bella Hadid in tow.

Gigi Hadid confirmed she is quarantining with beau Zayn Malik. The supermodel, who celebrated her 25th birthday this week, took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from the indoor celebrations. The former One Direction singer was also present at the celebrations confirming that he has been locked down with the Hadid sisters. Previously, Gigi had shared a picture teasing his presence. But now, the Pillow Talk model has shared a boomerang video giving us a good look at Zayn's quarantine look and boy, is there a moment he's never looking hawt?

In the video, the Dusk Till Dawn crooner is sandwiched between the Hadid sisters as they pose for the camera. While Gigi is in her birthday spirit, holding up "2" and "5" balloons, Zayn sports a clean shave look while he dons a red stylish jacket over a pair of black pants. Meanwhile, Bella spread the cheer in a maroon and black jacket which she paired with black pants.

Gigi shared the video with a heart and cake emoji. Check it out below:

Bella took to the comments section and wrote, "slideeeee to the left . slideeee to the right...Criss cross!!!!" Gigi and Bella's father Mohamed Hadid deemed the trio as the "Coolest crowd."

The post comes hours after Gigi shared ten pictures from her 25th birthday celebrations and thanked her tribe. "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!" she said, sharing the photos. "I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday!" she added.

Check out the post below:

