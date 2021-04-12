Stylist reveals Justin Timberlake set up Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction to outdo Britney Spears' performance.

A well known Hollywood celebrity stylist Wayne Scot Lukas revealed to Page Six details about Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's controversial 2004 Super Bowl half time performance.

Earlier this year in February, Justin Timberlake penned a heartfelt apology for Janet Jackson and Britney Spears for his actions in the late 90s and early aughts. Now, a well known Hollywood celebrity stylist Wayne Scot Lukas revealed to Page Six that the Cry Me A River singer 'pushed for wardrobe malfunction' at the 2004 Super Bowl in order to upstage Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera.

A few months ago, the trio had performed and taken the audiences by storm by scandalously kissing at the MTV Video Music Awards. At the Super Bowl, Justin Timberlake was slated to perform with Janet Jackson and the duo did perform together. However, it did not end well. For the unversed, Justin and Janet's performance ended with Justin ripping a portion of Janet's top a little more than intended, and thus exposing her breast on stage and on live television.

The stylist revealed to the portal that the initial plan was different. "Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and (Justin) was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” stylist Scot Lukas revealed. However, he said that “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic."

He added, “I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do. Janet has already forgiven Justin in private. They made their peace a long time ago."

Speaking to Oprah in 2006 about the wardrobe malfunction, Janet had said, "He was to take and rip the piece that he did but more came off than was supposed to… it was a very embarrassing moment."

After the incident, Janet Jackson faced heat for no mistake of her's and her her career took a hit. While Justin Timberlake's career only soared to greater heights, Jackson lost out on projects. However, Justin also acknowledged in 2006 that he received only "10% of the blame" and that "America is harsh on ethnic women".

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman celebrates 25 years of wedding bliss with wife Deborra-Lee Furness; Shares precious photos

Share your comment ×