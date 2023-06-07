Succession 4: Brian Cox felt a 'little bit rejected' when Logan Roy died 'too early' in final season of series

Popular satirical dark comedy-drama television series Succession aired its series finale on May 28, 2023, and the Internet has been abuzz ever since. Be it the death of a main character, or the ending, the HBO series has been a topic of major discussion. Brian Cox, who played Logan Roy in the show, has revealed that he felt "rejected" when Logan was killed off. Continue reading to know more about what the Scottish actor said.

Brian Cox felt 'rejected' when Logan Roy died 'too early' in Succession 4

Cox's portrayal of Logan, the tyrannical patriarch of the Roy family, was highly appreciated and lauded by viewers and critics alike but he was killed off in the third episode of the final season. While the fans of the award-winning series were left shocked by the plot twist, Cox felt that his character died "too early" in the 10-episode final season. During an interview with BBC Two, the 77-year-old opened up about his thoughts regarding Logan's conclusion.

He said, "I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. You know, I felt a little bit, oh, all the work I've done and finally, I'm going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane." Cox revealed that he took Logan's death wrongly, and more as a "form of rejection" but he added that he felt creator Jesse Armstrong managed to showcase the death "brilliantly" on the show. Despite the death of his character, Cox appeared in new not-seen-before footage when Logan's son Kendall used his clips during a product launch.

Meanwhile, the actor also revealed why he hasn't seen Succession's finale. "I've never liked watching myself for a start and, somehow or another, because of what happened to Logan, I've been disinclined to watch the rest. I knew how it was going to end because I knew that Logan had already set it up and so I gather, ultimately at the end, Logan's won through, even though he's in the grave." He added that he isn't someone who "cling on to things."

"When I'm over, it's over, and I go on, and I find that with this show, which has been a great show, it's been one of the great shows of all time, especially for me," he explained. Cox also felt that Succession had a unique take on the wealth gap which left him fascinated. "That's what our show is dealing with and, rightly, they got their just deserts in the end, apparently. I haven't seen the finale but, apparently, they get their just deserts," he said.

