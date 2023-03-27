Succession 4: From release schedule to episode numbers, here are the details

The family drama Succession 4 is about to slide back into prime Sunday night spot on HBO. However, sadly this season of Succession is going to be the fourth and final season of the series. Fans are hoping that the creators of the series give a happy ending to the Roy family. But if you think that the Roy family will hug it all out and forget everything, then you are clearly mistaken.

The season 3 of Succession ended with a heated power struggle between Roy children and their father Logan. At the end of the previous season, Logan comes out at the top because of the tipoff from Tom. Therefore, it is expected that tension will be soaring high in the fourth and final season of the HBO series.

Succession season 4

The Succession season 4 will air on the network on Sunday, 26 March 2023. In the third season, we got nine episodes but this time around in the fourth season we will be getting ten episodes. However, it is not much unusual considering that even Season 1 and 2 of the series had ten episodes.

Watch the trailer of Succession season 4 here:

ALSO READ: Emmys 2022: 5 things to know about Succession actor Jeremy Strong

ALSO READ: Succession: Why did actress J Smith Cameron call Season 4 wrap-up party terrible?

Succession season 4 release schedule

Episode 1: March 26, 2023

Episode 2: April 3, 2023

Episode 3: April 10, 2023

Episode 4: April 17, 2023

Episode 5: April 24, 2023

Episode 6: May 1, 2023

Episode 7: May 8, 2023

Episode 8: May 15, 2023

Episode 9: May 22, 2023

Episode 10: May 29, 2023

Previously creator Jesse Armstrong said that the end of Succession was always kind of present in his mind as he knew that the show is not going to run forever. Before the writers started writing the script of Succession season 4 Armstrong raised the idea of making it the final part and so they played around different scenarios. Armstrong said, ‘Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Succession actor Alexander Skarsgard becomes Dad for the first time, talks about season 4 of the hit show