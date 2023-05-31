Succession 4: Jeremy Strong talks about 'excruciating' series finale, calls it a 'disaster in slow motion'

Satirical dark comedy-drama television series Succession bid the viewers goodbye with its finale on May 28, 2023. The HBO series has been trending ever since, as fans discuss how their favourite show wrapped up. The series has been known to showcase power dynamics and changing family equations amongst the corporate world. Jeremy Strong, who played Kendall Roy in the show has opened up about what he thought about the finale and his role.

Jeremy Strong talks about Succession's 'excruciating' series finale

Strong's character Kendall Roy has been hugely discussed among the fandom and with the ending he received, the buzz has only increased. The 44-year-old actor revealed his thoughts on the series finale and his experience playing the character. Talking about the finale and Kendall's ending, he told Vanity Fair, "It's difficult for me to watch. It's a disaster in slow motion for him and it's excruciating for me to see it all unfold the way that it does. I found myself wishing that things would happen differently."

ALSO READ: Succession season 4: What are the next projects of satirical dark comedy's cast members after series finale?

One of the most loved scenes of the finale was the "meal fit for a king" kitchen scene between the Roy siblings as they reminisced about their childhood. "I love those moments. They teach you a lot about the possibility that they have with each other as a family," Strong said and added, "Part of the tragedy of the show, part of what Jesse [creator and writer] is writing about, is this co-mingling of holding and hurting—of love and violence."

Further talking about how things for Kendall ended, he said, "At this point, he's just lost everything. His access to his children. He's lost his marriage. He's lost his father, and actually, he's lost his brother and sister. He's lost the only thing he ever wanted in his life, which is to be CEO and to follow in his father's footsteps. And he's also in a terrible, irrevocable way, lost his moral compass and moral core."

Strong mused, "For me, this show could have been called The Death of Kendall Roy. The slow, inexorable death of Kendall Roy, over four seasons mirrors, in a way, the death of a system and a country. We see the dying of the light in this person," and added, "To me, what happens at the board vote is an extinction-level event for this character. There's no coming back from that." For the unversed, Kendall lost out on his lifelong dream of becoming the CEO of his father's company after losing the board vote to Tom Wambsgans.

Advertisement

And so that's the ending to me. I, as the actor who embodied him for seven years, felt in that moment that all hope had been extinguished, and there was nowhere to go. Jeremy Strong

The actor also talked about the comparisons between Kendall and Brian Cox's character Logan Roy. "While Logan had a kind of reptilian brutality and a primitive energy, Kendall is more of a boy-man. He has a sensitivity and a self-awareness that I think his father didn't have, but he also has a potential for tyranny and moral bankruptcy or amorality," Strong explained. "He's become very real to me, and in a way is indistinguishable from myself. This, to me, was a life and death thing. And I took it as seriously as I take my own life."

Apart from being critically acclaimed, Succession also enjoyed a strong fanbase and a viewership of millions. The award-winning show premiered on June 3, 2018, and starred Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen, apart from Strong and Cox.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Succession: Why did actress J Smith Cameron call Season 4 wrap-up party terrible?