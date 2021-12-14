Succession creator Jesse Armstrong gives an update on Season 4 and whether it will be the final one

Succession just wrapped up airing its third season and the finale episode left everyone shocked as a major twist took place. The HBO show has been touted to be one of the best-written TV shows with an impeccable lead cast including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck. With the Season 3 finale leaving fans on a major cliffhanger, the wait for Season 4 has already begun.

Prior to the release of the third season, it was confirmed that the show will return for another. In a recent interview with Deadline, showrunner Jesse Armstrong spoke about the upcoming season and revealed that he will be getting into the writing room again after Christmas in January 2022. He further added that it is then that they will decide how long the upcoming season will be. The third season wrapped up with nine episodes which was less than its first two seasons.

While there have been speculations that Season 4 may be the last one, Armstrong also addressed the same and told Deadline, " I have a pitch for where and how I think we end. It’s not immutable in respect to my colleagues, we’ll chat about it and how many seasons that plays out over. Similarly I have a pitch, I don’t want to say in public as it will take away a little bit of the fun and I want to check in with all the important people around the show to see if we all feel the same."

Succession Season 3 released its final episode on December 13. The show is available to stream in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

