Succession: Did Jeremy Strong shoot an alternate ending for series finale of popular HBO drama?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Succession season 4, episode 10.

Succession’s Jeremy Strong revealed that he had shot an alternate ending for his character in the popular and critically-acclaimed HBO drama series. For the unversed, Jeremy essayed the role of Kendall Roy: media magnate and Royco Waystar’s CEO’s Logan Roy’s (played by Brian Cox) son. Succession’s series finale just aired on HBO a couple of days back and Strong has now shared how he first shot for the series ending. Read on to know more.

Jeremy Strong on shooting an alternate ending for Succession finale

Succession season 4, episode 10, titled With Open Eyes shows Strong aka Kendall taking a walk from Wall Street to Battery Park in lower Manhattan. He is shown sitting on a bench in the park, just staring out at the sunset. However, that was not how the actor originally shot the scene.

“I looked at these waves and it was so windy that day and so cold and there was some piece of metal clanging and it was this terrible sound and I sort of couldn’t bear it. I stood up and walked slowly to the barrier that was set up there and climbed over it,” Jeremy said about the alternate ending, in his interview with Vanity Fair. “I didn’t really know what I planned to do, and the actor playing Colin saw me and ran and stopped me from doing it.”

Succession season 4 episode 10 preview

“I’m sure Jesse’s choice is better and in a way I think you see the intentionality in the character,” he further added.

Succession finale recap

Succession’s finale ends with an unexpected twist as none of the Roy siblings take over as CEO of Waystar Royco. However, it is Tom who becomes CEO after the majority of the board votes in his favor.

Kendall becomes shocked and upset and then the three siblings try everything in their power to tear each other down. Kendall and Roman even engage in a physical altercation. Shiv then makes her final decision and votes in favor of her husband Tom Wambsgans (played by Matthew Macfayden).

As the series comes to an end, Shiv is seen leaving in a private car with Tom. Roman is seen alone at a bar, sipping a martini. Kendall, on the other hand, sits on a bench in a park, just staring out at the sunset.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Logan Roy return to Succession? Brian Cox HINTS at a possible sequel