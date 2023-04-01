Succession: How a $2900 tote bag turned into a meme! Check out the details

The verbal destruction of a $2,900 Burberry purse by Tom Wambsgans on Sunday's "Succession" season four opener stood out above all the other nolgastic moments.

In an early scene that occurs during patriarch Logan Roy's birthday celebration, Matthew Macfadyen's character Tom Wambsgans approaches Greg Hirsch and tells him that he made a "enormous faux pas."

Tom responds that it all has to do with the bag Greg's date Bridget is carrying when Greg, played by Nicholas Braun, asks him to clarify.

" ... She brought an absurdly large bag. What even is inside? Huh? For the underground, flat shoes? her bag for lunch? Greg, that really is monstrous. It's enormous, he claims.

Here is how it took over the internet in no time.

The funny exchange served as online fodder and highlighted the dysfunctional (though cherished) connection between Tom and Greg. With just one Internet search for the "'Succession' Burberry bag," you may get a deluge of stories calling the incident "the meme we deserve" and "a brilliant comedy."

The memes are amusing as well. Yahoo's Gibson Johns tweeted the bag was "discovered dead in a ditch" after the scene aired on the screen.

Another Twitter user made fun of the fact that they purchased the bag as a Mother's Day gift for their mother.

"I just bought this for my mother in honour of Mother's Day! I looked for a bag for four months. I really hope she guards it with her life because she's going to wear it on the underground "They composed. So, it's time to see the 'Succession' premiere at last.

The incident also seems to have sparked some discussion regarding luxury items and luggage size online. Several people stood by their large suitcases, but others laughed along with Tom.

"If Succession really did kill large bags, I'll be furious. As a lawyer, I require a large bag. I have a legitimate job. It is what it is that I am middle class, tweeted one Twitter user.

After the first episode aired, Google searches for "Burberry tote bag" soared by more than 310%. Significant increases were also seen in the terms "Burberry handbag," "Burberry tote," and "Burberry sale."

