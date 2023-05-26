Succession: Is the finale episode’s record-breaking run time as long as a feature film? Deets inside

Succession: One of television’s most-loved and critically acclaimed series in recent times is finally coming to an end. The series finale episode of Succession is all set to air this Sunday, May 28, 2023. Fans of the drama are extremely excited and curious to find out how the show will end, however, they are also sad about the fact that they have to say goodbye to the fictional billionaires, the Roys.

Despite everything, one detail that is sure to lift fans and viewers’ spirits is that the finale episode of the series will have a record-breaking run time! In fact, it will reportedly be as long as a feature film. Yes, you read that right!

Succession season 4 episode 10 runtime

Nicholas Britell, the composer of the Emmy-winning comedy-drama series confirmed the run-time of Succession Season 4 finale episode while speaking to Variety. “It’s 90 minutes. It’s a huge episode – like a movie,” he said. The upcoming episode 10 of the last season of the show will be titled "With Open Eyes”.

It should be noted that the feature-length runtime will make the finale the longest yet for any Succession episodes. It will also surpass the 74-minute-long episode of the Season 2 finale titled, "This Is Not For Tears."

Succession season 4 trailer

Succession Season 4 finale episode promo

The promo for the upcoming finale episode of Succession does not leave any major clues about the plot. However, according to a description on Rotten Tomatoes, the finale will focus on Kendall and Shiv finding out the whereabouts of Roman who was brutally beaten by the protesters and is emotionally broken after his father Logan Roy’s funeral.

The highly-anticipated finale episode of Succession, is all set to air on Sunday, May 28, at 9:00 pm ET. Catch it on HBO.

