Succession Season 4 brings a huge plot twist that has left fans shocked

Logan, the head of the Roy family, dies in episode 3 of Succession season 4. Logan suddenly dies on Connor’s wedding day. Fans were more or less expecting this because of the lead-up to the episode, but it hasn’t stopped the viewers of the show from mourning his death. Logan is one of the most important characters; his cunning and ruthless nature has made him someone the viewers have a love-hate relationship with.

The ongoing final season has 10 episodes left, and it would be interesting to see how the storyline changes and evolves in one of the most crucial character's absence. In the third episode, Logan is on a flight on his way to Connor’s wedding; he falls sick on the flight and collapses in the bathroom. Despite the airplane crew’s efforts to save him, he does not make it. With Logan gone, Roy, Shiv, and Kendall's loves will be turned upside down. Fans of the show can expect a lot more drastic turns in the plotline.

Twitter reacts to Logan’s death from Succession

Many people took to Twitter to pay tribute to the character. A lot of people expected Logan’s death, while a few were utterly shocked. One viewer tweeted, “What really gets me is Logan Roy could've died at his firstborn son's wedding, surrounded by all his children, everyone he's supposed to love and be loved by and he just... died on a plane toilet.”

While another, in contrast, wrote, “this was the exact kind of death that Logan Roy deserved. estranged from all his children, surrounded by people who only care about business while he's dying, not getting any kind of resolution or forgiveness.” Seems like fans of the show are reacting to Logan’s death in different ways. A few think the ending was deserved, while others are processing the 5 stages of grief.

Succession Plot

Succession is a series about a family that owns a media conglomerate. The patriarch of the family is Logan Roy, and all of his children are competing to take over as the CEO after him. The description given by HBO for the show is, “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

