Succession Season 4 Episode 9 recap: Eulogy drama unveils the fractured Roy dynasty

The latest episode of Succession revolves around the funeral of Logan Roy that becomes a platform for the Roy siblings to express their contrasting views of their father. Roman and Connor prepare tributes to present the positive aspects of their father's legacy, but it is Kendall who ultimately delivers a poignant, off-the-cuff eulogy. As the episode progresses, it becomes evident that the Roys, despite their immense wealth, lack the qualities that made their father such a formidable force in the corporate world.

Kendall's powerful eulogy

Kendall, though not as eloquent as his siblings, delivers a profound eulogy that touches on his father's forceful nature and ambition. He acknowledges the terrible force within Logan but also highlights the destructive aspects of his character. Kendall's speech reflects the complex relationship he had with his father, as he was constantly subjected to his brutality and had to grapple with the consequences. It becomes clear that Logan's vision and toxicity are inseparable, and the Roys have inherited none of the qualities that made him a titan of industry.

The privileged bubble

Succession also explores the insulated world in which the Roys exist. Despite the chaos and protests happening outside, the mourners remain protected within their luxurious vehicles, detached from the consequences of their actions. The episode alludes to the broader context of American democracy, emphasizing the vulnerability of a young nation. The Roys, shielded by their immense wealth, remain unaffected by the changing political landscape, perpetuating their self-centred and power-hungry nature.

As the series nears its conclusion, the power struggle within the Roy family intensifies. Kendall emerges as a potential successor, given Roman's failure to impress during the eulogy. However, the future of Waystar Royco remains uncertain, with challenges posed by external forces such as Matsson and Mencken. While Kendall and Shiv vie for control, it becomes apparent that their relationship with the Roys may not be as steadfast as initially perceived. The episode serves as a reminder that the Roys are not serious individuals capable of upholding their father's legacy. Their lack of imagination, power, and integrity renders them pawns in a game played by men like Matsson and Mencken.

In the final moments, Roman's outburst exposes his fecklessness and the consequences of his actions. Despite their immense wealth, the Roys are not immune to the repercussions of their behaviour. As the series approaches its conclusion, the question remains: Will any of the Roys prove capable of stepping into their father's shoes, or will they continue to falter under the weight of their privilege?

The latest episode of Succession masterfully weaves together personal and political narratives, highlighting the stark contrast between the Roys' insulated world and the broader consequences of their actions. With only one episode remaining, viewers eagerly anticipate the ultimate fate of the family empire and the true nature of the Roys.

