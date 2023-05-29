Succession Season 4: Fans can't stop praising 'note-perfect' finale, call it 'heartbreaking' and 'searing'

Satirical dark comedy series Succession aired its season and series finale a few hours back and fans of the show have been left flabbergasted by the rollercoaster of emotions they went through while watching it. The popular HBO drama wrapped up with an ending that most did not expect. Keep reading to know more about how the fans are reacting to it.

Fans can't stop praising 'note-perfect' finale, call it 'heartbreaking' and 'searing'

Episode ten of season four was the last ever episode of Succession and the show's fanbase cannot stop praising how perfect the ending was for the series even though it was absolutely unexpected and unfathomable. While some of them called it one of the greatest shows in history, others detailed the moments they loved the most. Here are some reactions to the Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Matthew Macfadyen starrer.

One netizen expressed, "We just witnessed history. Not since Breaking Bad have I been this satisfied with a finale, so kudos to the masterful writing on this show. I am truly shook & absolutely astonished at how perfectly they ended this. Goodbye to one of the greatest shows ever made." Another user commented, "#Succession is soo good at blindfolding you & walking you in a wrong direction that feels warm... before revealing it's walking you off a cliff. Succession, man. What a show."

A third remarked, "Jesse Armstrong and co. have perfected giving audiences a sense of false hope with #Succession that I don't think we'll see again. You give us what's possibly the last moments of the siblings on good terms, only to tear them apart and leave them in the mud. What a series finale!" Meanwhile, a fourth felt, "The #Succession finale was perfect in that I'm seething with rage and unsatisfied as f*ck and yet every decision made complete dramatic and thematic sense."

While one user expressed, "Yeah, that was a note-perfect finale. Heartbreaking, searing, hilarious, infuriating, terrifying, and the perfect final statement about a group of deeply damaged people who can't help themselves when even a modicum of power is on the table. Bravo to everyone," another said, "THERE WE HAVE IT FOLKS, the greatest show of all time has ended, and my God, Jesse Armstrong, and HBO, I'm sending you my therapist bills cause I am blown away after seeing this. Bravo simply Bravo Maestro to all."

Succession premiered on June 3, 2018, on HBO. The critically acclaimed and award-winning series enjoyed a viewership of millions. It revolved around the Roy family whose patriarch Logan Roy owned media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The series showed family dynamics and power struggles between Logan's four children, Connor, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv.

