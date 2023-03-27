Succession season 4 Premiere: The Roy family is not going to hug it out easily; DETAILS inside

If you were thinking that the Roy family is going to hug it out and forget everything easily, then you were wrong. At some or other point, the series had to break through the foundation that it had built about Logan always rigging the game to win. However the premiere of Season 4 shows that absolute control has completely slipped through Logan’s fingers.

Watch the Succession season 4 trailer here: 

Succession season 4 premiere

The Succession season 4 premiere kicks off with Logan reluctantly attending his own birthday party. Though Connor, Gerri, and Kerry are present at the party, Logan’s children Shiv, Roman, and Kendall are conspicuously absent.

At this time Logan was having a meal with his bodyguard whom he also calls his best friend. Logan abruptly ends the dinner party and calls the meeting of his inner circle in the room. Logan is furious when he gets to know that his own children are the rival bidders and asks his staff to roast him to break the tension. Greg is able to touch Logan’s weak point when he asks where the latter’s kids are.   

Logan’s kids win over him with their last minute pitch to Nan Pierce to buy the company at 10 billion. Shiv wants to get back at Tom while Kendall wants to get back at Logan. On a call, Logan calls them f*cking moron before ending the call.

As Shiv reaches home to the Tom they decide to end their relationship as the former thinks that instead of arguing and crying they should just wish each other with luck. At the town house, Logan Roy can be seen watching ATN before he calls the network executive to complain. He demands to know ‘Are you losing it?’ as this continues to echo in room.  

Succession season 4

