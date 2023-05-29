Succession season 4: What are the next projects of satirical dark comedy's cast members after series finale?

American satirical dark comedy television series Succession has enjoyed immense popularity since its premiere in June 2018. With season four being the finale of the series, the cast of the show has other projects to film and focus on. Continue reading to know what plans the Succession stars have for their future with the series having concluded.

What are the future projects of Succession's cast members after series finale?

Succession's cast included actors like Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfayden portraying characters in the award-winning HBO series. The critically acclaimed series also enjoyed a strong viewership which is why the fanbase can't wait to see what other work their favourite stars will dabble in. With the series having concluded with the season four finale, here are the other projects the cast of the show has in hand.

ALSO READ: When will Succession season 4's finale air? Release date, synopsis, and more about dark comedy series

Scottish actor Brian Cox, who played patriarch Logan Roy in the series, has a long list of upcoming projects. He will be a part of the coming-of-age film Little Wing, Netflix's sci-fi film The Electric State, and Prime Video's reality competition series 007's Road to a Million. Apart from these, he will also star in revenge thriller The Jesuit, the drama film Skelly, as well as political thriller The Independent. He will also voice audio movie series Unsinkable.

Sarah Snook, who portrayed Siobhan "Shiv" Roy in the show, will star in the comedy-drama film The Beanie Bubble and has recently voiced Vicky Williams in the superhero animated sitcom Koala Man. Jeremy Strong starred as Kendall Roy in Succession and has his own slate of upcoming projects lined up. He will star in the limited drama series The Best of Us and a yet-untitled limited series based on the Boeing 737 Max crisis.

Strong will also be making his Broadway return by starring in the 2024 adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People. Kieran Culkin, who played Roman Roy, will be voicing his role of Wallace Wells from the film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in Netflix's upcoming anime adaptation. Culkin will also star in Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film A Real Pain. Alan Ruck, who starred as Connor Roy in the series, is a part of the horror-comedy film Crust.

He will also be a part of the neo-western crime film Wind River: The Next Chapter as well as Amazon Studios' lawyer drama film The Burial. Matthew Macfadyen, who starred as Tom Wambsgans, is currently shooting for the thriller film Holland, Michigan, and has been cast in the superhero film Deadpool 3. J Smith Cameron, who played Gerri Kellman in the show, will be a part of the romantic drama film Turtles All The Way Down which is an adaptation of the 2017 New York Times Bestselling book written by John Green.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Succession: Is the finale episode’s record-breaking run time as long as a feature film? Deets inside