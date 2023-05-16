Succession Season 4: Where to watch episode 9? Release date, time, and more details

Succession, an HBO Original drama series that was created by Jesse Armstrong, debuted its fourth and final season in March. After eight successful installments, the final season is all set to premiere its upcoming episode and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for it.

The show revolves around Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the family patriarch, and his media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Logan's four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck), compete to succeed their father once his health begins to deteriorate. However, they will have to deal with the possibility of their father selling the business to Lukas Matsson in season 4.

As the release of the forthcoming episode comes close, fans are eagerly waiting for the story’s twists and turns and what it has in store for us.

Here's everything you need to know about Succession season 4 episode 9, including the release date, time, and more details:

When will Succession Season 4 episode 9 be released?

The upcoming episode of the final season of HBO’s original drama is expected to release on May 21 at 9 pm on HBO and will air on Sky Atlantic on May 22nd at 2 am. "Church and State" is the title of Episode 9 and it will last about 60 minutes.

Where to watch Succession Season 4 episode 9?

The ninth episode of Succession Season 4 will be broadcast on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic or NOW TV in the UK.

Fans will have to sign up for the streaming services in order to use platforms like HBO Max and Sky Atlantic. For our UK viewers, a subscription to NOW TV Entertainment costs £9.99 per month, while HBO Max costs $9.99 per month.

How many episodes will there be in Season 4 of Succession?

Ten episodes will make up Succession Season 4. One episode per week is released by the show. Considering that, there is just 1 episode left after this one.

How long are Succession’s last two episodes?

Well, Succession Season 4 Episode 9 ‘Church and State’ is one hour and sixteen minutes while the final episode of Succession ‘With Open Eyes’ is 90 minutes or an hour and a half long.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened in Succession Season 4 Episode 5?: A recap of the latest episode