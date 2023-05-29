Succession Series Finale Spoilers: Who is the new CEO of Waystar Royco?

Disclaimer: Succession finale spoilers ahead! Proceed with caution.

The Succession series finale episode has finally aired, thus bringing an end to one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed series of recent times. The 90-minute-long episode finally solved the question that has been keeping viewers and fans at the edge of their seats for a long time: who will become the next CEO of Waystar Royco after Logan Roy’s death?

Read on to find the answer!

Succession season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Who becomes CEO of Waystar Royco

To what might come off as a surprise to many, none of the Roy siblings overtook power as the new CEO of the media company. Yes, you read that right! Not Kendall, not Roman, not Shiv, but Tom – Shiv’s husband had the highest votes in his favor, thus making him the new CEO of the company.

The story begins a day before D-Day. Shiv assumes that it will be she who will be named for the coveted position. Meanwhile, while having dinner with Matsson, Tom learns that he is the alternative to Shiv.

On the other hand, Shiv, Roman, and Kendall gather together at their mother’s Caribbean house. Then, Kendall learns about Matsson’s decision to distance himself from Shiv and decides to share the news with his sister. When Shiv and Roman come to know of this, they hesitantly agree to side with Kendall as their new boss.

ALSO READ: Succession season 4: What are the next projects of satirical dark comedy's cast members after series finale?

When they return to New York City to cast their final votes. The siblings meet with their older half-brother Connor who is seen trying to sell his father’s belongings. On the other hand, after watching a home video featuring Logan, Tom tells Shiv that it is not her but him in the place of CEO.

When everybody finally cast their votes, a deadlock occurs with a six-to-six tie, and it is Shiv who holds the deciding vote. While she debates who she votes for, Shiv begins to think that it is in her best interest to vote for Tom.

ALSO READ: Succession: Is the finale episode’s record-breaking run time as long as a feature film? Deets inside

Kendall becomes shocked and upset and then the three siblings try everything in their power to tear each other down. Kendall and Roman even engage in a physical altercation. Shiv then makes her final decision and votes in favor of her husband Tom.

As the series comes to an end, Shiv is seen leaving in a private car with Tom. Roman is seen alone at a bar, sipping a martini. Kendall, on the other hand, sits on a bench a park, just staring out at the sunset.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Succession Season 4 Episode 9 recap: Eulogy drama unveils the fractured Roy dynasty