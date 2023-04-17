Succession Spoilers: Who is Logan Roy’s successor at Waystar Royco?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Succession season 4 episode 4. Proceed with caution!

The latest episode of Succession is finally out. After the demise of the patriarch Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) in the last episode of the HBO Max series, the fourth episode in the final season finally answered another central question that was up for debate among fans for a long time. Who, after all, will succeed as the CEO of Waystar Royco after Logan Roy? Do you have a guess? Read on to find out!

Which Roy sibling is Logan Roy’s successor?

The answer is: not one but two Roy siblings are the successors of the late media mogul Logan Roy. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are the successors of their father’s throne, while their sister Shiv (Sarah Snook) is left out.

The fourth episode titled Honeymoon States picks up where the last one ended as everyone gathers at Logan’s mansion where they raise a toast to him and mourn his demise. While the Roy siblings still cannot decide which of them should take on as CEO, the decision becomes easier after Frank (played by Peter Friedman) discovers ‘a worrying piece of paper’ and states that Logan wanted Kendall as his successor. It should be noted that this paper was written way back when Kendall’s betrayals were not yet a part of the narrative. Moreover, it is not made absolutely clear if Kendall’s name is underlined or struck out, thanks to the camera angle.

Kendall manages to get his siblings’ support only after he agrees to share the title with him as co-COO. As for Shiv, they leave her out explaining that taking her as the third COO will seem flaky, but they promise to include her in every decision. It yet remains to be seen how that will turn out.

Jeremy Strong on Kendall Roy

Talking about his character Kendall’s motives and actions, actor Jeremey Strong said during HBO’s behind-the-scenes feature on making this week’s Succession, “I don’t even think it’s Kendall saying, ‘I’m going to take the lead here.’ I think it’s Kendall saying, ‘Let’s call this what it is. I am the lead here.’”

You can watch Succession season 4 episodes 1 to 4 on HBO and Sky. Episode 5 will come out on April 23 in the US and April 24 in the UK.

