Succession star Brian Cox reveals he turned down THIS role on Game of Thrones

After three seasons of Succession, it may now be hard to imagine Brian Cox in any other role apart from Logan Roy. Well, the actor who has been a famous Scottish actor was also among those who was approached for a role on the popular fantasy series Game Of Thrones. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, the 75-year-old actor revealed the role that he was offered on the show and why he didn't take it.

As reported by GQ, Cox revealed that he was offered the role of King Robert Baratheon, which was eventually played by actor Mark Addy. For the unreversed, Robert is the husband of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) who was killed off in the first season of the show itself. Speaking about turning down the role, Cox in his book wrote, "I know very little about Game of Thrones, so I can’t tell you whether or not he was an important character, and I’m not going to google it just in case he was, because I turned it down."

The actor not only revealed the character that he turned down on the show but also revealed the reason behind it as he added, "Why? Well, Game of Thrones went on to be a huge success and everybody involved earned an absolute fortune, of course. But when it was originally offered the money was not all that great, shall we say."

Game of Thrones became a massive phenomenon globally. Apart from Mark Addy's character who was killed off in the first season, another actor whose key role was also cut off in the first season itself was actor Sean Bean who played Ned Stark on the show.

