Succession star Brian Cox reveals when he danced for the last time: 'I was kind of..'

The series finale of HBO's award-winning and massively popular series Succession was one of the most talked about and trending topics on the Internet. One massive shocker the final season gave the fans was the death of patriarch Logan Roy at the start of the season. Brian Cox who played the ruthless media tycoon has talked about his thoughts on the ending. He recently revealed the last time he danced and it has a Succession connection to it.

Succession: When was the last time Brian Cox danced?

During a conversation with People, the 77-year-old revealed that the last time he danced was at the season 4 premiere of Succession in New York City. "We knew it was going to be our last season, so we had a big group dance, which I was kind of the center of," Cox said. The actor, who is the voice of McDonald's, also divulged that is going to do more voiceover work for the popular fast food chain soon and that he absolutely loves to sing at all times.

ALSO READ: Succession 4: Brian Cox felt a 'little bit rejected' when Logan Roy died 'too early' in final season of series

"I sing all the time. I sing in the shower. I'd like to sing more professionally — it's joyous," he explained. Cox further revealed that fans never ask him to sing because they would rather hear him tell them to f*ck off just like his Succession character Logan Roy used to. "They're more interested in me telling them to f*ck off. Human beings are so weird; we really are," the veteran added. Cox also revealed that his recent travel destination was Turks and Caicos.

The award-winning actor revealed that he had a perfect day at the location by indulging in some fishing and lying the whole day in bed. He slept the day away, not being bothered by anyone or talking to anybody on the phone. Cox's last guilty pleasure was vanilla ice cream with some extraordinary pears steeped in wine. He said it was delicious and he indulged because he really gets to since he monitors his consumption because he's diabetic.

Cox's drama film Prisoner's Daughter was released in theatres on June 30, 2023, after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 14, 2022. The synopsis of the film reveals that it revolves around Max, a terminally ill father who is released from prison and struggles to connect with his daughter Maxine and grandson Ezra.

ALSO READ: Succession season 4: What are the next projects of satirical dark comedy's cast members after series finale?