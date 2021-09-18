Succession star Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton welcome second child; SEE PIC

Kieran Culkin has another little successor! Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton announced the birth of their second child, a newborn boy, on Friday with a touching Instagram slideshow. 'One month with our perfect little man 8.17.21 #gettheepidural,' the 33-year-old captioned her post, filled with sweet memories of the family bonding.

Check out her adorable post here:

However, to protect their children's privacy, none of the pictures revealed their children's faces. In the post shared, Charton was shown holding the baby in two of the pictures, while new big sister Kinsey was also there in others. As per PEOPLE, Culkin married Charton in 2013, seven years after they met in a New York club. In September 2019, they welcomed their first child. She disclosed on Instagram at the time that 'after 25 hours of labour at home,' they got to the hospital too late for pain medicine.

"I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th," she explained according to People. Meanwhile, back in May, the couple revealed her most recent pregnancy by sharing an Instagram slideshow of her growing baby belly.

However, Kieran, 38, has been married to Jazz since 2013, and is the younger brother of former child star Macaulay Culkin. Interestingly, Charton reflected on her kid hitting the 18-month milestone in March. "18 months with the greatest love I've ever known," she wrote. "And the greatest appreciation for how much I took sleep, napping, reading, watching a movie in one sitting, eating hot food, being bored, day drinking and not breastfeeding a blood thirsty toddler for granted," she wrote at the according to People.

