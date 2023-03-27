Succession: Why did actress J Smith Cameron call Season 4 wrap-up party terrible?

American satirical black comedy-drama television series Succession has been confirmed to conclude after its fourth season leaving fans heartbroken and disappointed. During its five-year run, the popular HBO series received widespread critical appreciation as well as several awards and nominations. The cast and crew bonded well and were emotional about its end.

But Jesse Armstrong, creator and showrunner of the popular HBO series, thinks that its ending feels natural. "The word that comes to mind for me is 'natural.' I hope people, when they see this season, will feel that it has a natural shape to it," he told Variety. Meanwhile, J Smith Cameron, who plays general counsel Gerri Kellman in the series, said that the season four wrap-up party was terrible. Read on to know why she said that.

J Smith Cameron feels finale premiere party was 'terrible'

Cameron called the fourth and final wrap-up party of Succession 'terrible' in a conversation with Variety on the red carpet of the premiere which took place on March 20 at New York’s Jazz, Lincoln Center. The cast and crew reportedly recalled their shooting days and memories together during the party. The actress revealed, "It was terrible. It was a lot of people bawling our eyes out and, I mean, I might start crying tonight."

She added, "It's been such a great thing for all of us. It's very, very hard to say goodbye to Succession." Talking about her role, the 65-year-old told New York Times, "Characters like hers are often written as these barracuda businesswomen or hard-boiled lady detectives, people who are impenetrable or invincible. What I like about Gerri is she's very powerful, but inside she's a nervous wreck. She's not impervious to things."

Cameron added, "That's why I think she strikes a note. There's a vulnerability to her and a jittery, thinking-on-her-feet quality. She's not just coming in and blasting people." The theatre artist revealed, "I don't know that I could be Gerri in real life, and yet acting is very insecure. You have to go out and kill for food every time." Cameron told Vogue how the writers of the show would leave the cameras rolling and explained, "We would get playful and come up with things, and sometimes then we'd give them ideas. I'm a little spoiled now. I just have no idea how I'm going to exist in a job that isn't so full in every way."