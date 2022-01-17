Succession's Brian Cox REVEALS why he turned down Pirates of the Caribbean role; Calls Johnny Depp 'overrated'

Brian Cox has been the talk of the town since his exceptional performance in the popular series, Succession. He recently launched his new memoir called Putting the Rabbit in the Hat and got quite candid about his views on actors and rejected roles. The Scottish actor took a dig at Johnny Depp and labelled him as "so overrated" and "so overblown."

The Emmy award winner in his memoir, via GQ and Page Six, disclosed his reasons for rejecting the Governor's role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He remembered Gore Verbinski, the director of the franchise, as a "lovely chap" but was against working on the films. He wrote, "It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film, it was the most thankless." He continued to elaborate, "I would have ended up doing it for film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done". Cox carried on and flagged the whole Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as just a "Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow show."

The Golden Globe winner proceeded to pen down his thoughts on Johnny Depp and commented on his 90s hit, Edward Scissorhands. In Brian Cox's opinion, Depp did not have to do much in the film while his scissor-hands and scarred face did all the work. He wrote, "Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t." Cox took a further jibe at the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor and wrote, "People love him. Or they did love him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course. If Johnny Depp went for Jack Sparrow now, they’d give it to Brendan Gleeson."

