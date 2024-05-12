Succession's Jeremy Strong Might Become Part of Jeremy Allen White's Movie, Deliver Me From Nowhere; Here's What We Know

Jeremy Strong is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere, which reportedly stars Jeremy Allen White in the title role. The actor may share the silver screen with Allen White in this project, which is said to be helmed by director Scott Cooper.

The Succession movie actor could play a notable character in the film, as the movie will center around the 74-year-old musician Bruce Springsteen's making of his hit music album Nebraska.

Jeremy Strong Might star in Jeremy Allen White's starrer Deliver Me From Nowhere

Jeremy Strong's casting rumors in the upcoming Bruce Springteen-centric movie have caught the attention of his fans, who are intrigued to know every possible detail about his potential involvement.

However, his casting remains uncertain until 20th Century Studios officially confirms his character appearance. As recently reported by THR, the actor could play the role of Springsteen's longtime manager, Jon Landau.

The outlet further noted that director Scott Cooper is writing this highly anticipated feature, based on the 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska by Warren Zane.

Last month, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios president David Greenbaum shared his views on collaborating with the legendary artist as the film proposed at the studio.

As per the outlet, Greenbaum said, “It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many."

He continued, “The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again.”

Scott Cooper hints at what fans could expect to see in his upcoming movie

According to the reports, Scott Cooper is set to write and direct the latest 20th Century Studios movie Deliver Me From Nowhere. Cooper previously shared his excitement about helming this project.

The director previously shared his views on the movie during the press release, stating, “This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together.”