Succession’s Sarah Snook welcomes first child with husband Dave Lawson; Bids adieu to show with heartfelt note
Sarah Snook essayed the role of Shiv in the popular drama series Succession. She recently welcomed her first baby with husband Dave Lawson. Read on to know more.
Key Highlight
-
Succession actor Sarah Snook has welcomed her first baby with husband Dave Lawson.
-
The actress shared the good news as she penned a heartfelt note for the critically-acclaimed show.
Succession’s Shiv aka Sarah Snook is a new mother! The actress took to Instagram to subtly announce the arrival of her first child with her husband Dave Lawson. While sharing this wonderful news that changed her life, Sarah also paid tribute to the other thing that she says changed her life – the popular HBO drama series Succession whose finale aired yesterday.
Scroll below to read Sarah Snook’s note.
Sarah Snook pays tribute to Succession with sweet announcement
Sarah took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture featuring herself and a sneak peek of herself with her newborn baby. The mother and baby duo can be seen watching the much-talked-about finale episode of Succession season 4, on television. Along with the picture, she also penned a long note expressing her feelings and experience of working in a show that she says will be a ‘career highlight’.
Sarah Snook’s Instagram post
Sarah Snook then added that she is going to miss all the highs and lows of working on the show - the friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one-liners, the early mornings, and the last-minute changes. She then added that she will miss the talented people of the show the most.
“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support,” she concluded the note.
Find out what the cast of Succession is up to next.
ALSO READ: Succession Season 4: Fans can't stop praising 'note-perfect' finale, call it 'heartbreaking' and 'searing'
FAQs
A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...Read more