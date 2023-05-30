Succession’s Sarah Snook welcomes first child with husband Dave Lawson; Bids adieu to show with heartfelt note

Succession’s Shiv aka Sarah Snook is a new mother! The actress took to Instagram to subtly announce the arrival of her first child with her husband Dave Lawson. While sharing this wonderful news that changed her life, Sarah also paid tribute to the other thing that she says changed her life – the popular HBO drama series Succession whose finale aired yesterday.

Scroll below to read Sarah Snook’s note.

Sarah Snook pays tribute to Succession with sweet announcement

Sarah took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture featuring herself and a sneak peek of herself with her newborn baby. The mother and baby duo can be seen watching the much-talked-about finale episode of Succession season 4, on television. Along with the picture, she also penned a long note expressing her feelings and experience of working in a show that she says will be a ‘career highlight’.

“It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department.” Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook’s Instagram post

Sarah Snook then added that she is going to miss all the highs and lows of working on the show - the friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one-liners, the early mornings, and the last-minute changes. She then added that she will miss the talented people of the show the most.



“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support,” she concluded the note.

Find out what the cast of Succession is up to next.

