'Such a part of our DNA': Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry's journey explored in Friends' star's new post

Matthew Perry's death has hit many around the world. The fans of his hit show FRIENDS, have been grieving online, talking about how his passing felt personal to them despite never actually knowing him. However, until recently, the star's cast members had kept their silence. But now as Perry's funeral processions have come to a close, everyone's got time to sit with this loss, the actors are opening up to let the public see how they're dealing with a friend's death. The newest to join the list is Jennifer Aniston.

ALSO READ: Matt LeBlanc breaks silence over Matthew Perry's death; Friends actor pays heartfelt tribute to co-star

Jennifer Aniston writes an emotional goodbye for Matthew Perry

Jennifer wrote a heartfelt letter to her co-star. She said, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love." The actress talked about the process of grieving, saying, "Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us."

The 54-year-old revealed her FREINDS co-stars were her chosen family. She continued, "For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard." She admits she's been pondering over their texts in the last few weeks, going through from happy to sad looking at them. The Morning Show star concluded, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day…"

Jennifer Aniston shared a text screenshot and FRIENDs clip

The actress posted a screenshot of a text between her and Matthew Perry. The late actor had sent her a picture of their table read from their time on FRIENDS, writing, "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day." To which Aniston replied, "Awww the first of thousands of times."

But that wasn't all, she also posted a short clip from the FRIENDS finale, where Matthew's character Chandler Bing is saying goodbye to Jennifer's Rachel. Safe to say the actor might be gone, but he won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 6 shocking revelations Matthew Perry made in memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing