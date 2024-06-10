'Such A Special Memory': Terri Irwin Shares Heartwarming Photo Of Husband Steve And Daughter Bindi

Terri Irwin recently shared a heartfelt photo in honor of World Ocean Day, paying tribute to her late husband Steve Irwin, and their daughter Bindi. The post, which comes just days after their 32nd wedding anniversary, captures a special moment between Steve and Bindi as they put on snorkeling gear and prepare for an adventure among the reefs.

Steve and Bindi Irwin explore underwater wonders in PIC

The image shows Steve and Bindi, dressed in snorkeling gear, smiling brightly as they stand on rocky terrain, flippers and snorkels in hand, following a refreshing swim. Terri Irwin's caption states the family's love of underwater exploration, outlining Steve and Bindi's enthusiasm for discovering marine treasures ranging from starfish to sea turtles.

"Steve and @bindisueirwin loved exploring the reefs, snorkeling with underwater creatures, and discovering everything from starfish to sea turtles. So many beautiful moments and special memories. #WorldOceansDay," Terri captioned the post.

Bindi, visibly moved by the nostalgic snapshot, responded with a simple but heartfelt acknowledgement, writing, "Such a special memory." Her words echo the sentiments of fans around the world, who flooded the comments section with tributes to the late Wildlife Warrior, Steve Irwin.

Global tribute to Steve Irwin

Fans all over the world paid tribute to Steve Irwin's lasting legacy, expressing gratitude for his indelible impact on wildlife conservation and environmental awareness. Despite his untimely death in 2006 at the age of 44, Steve's spirit lives on in the cherished memories and profound influence he left behind.

"I never knew I could miss someone I’ve never met. What a guy Steve was. You’re amazing Terri, thank you for all you do," one fan said, encapsulating the group's admiration for the beloved conservationist.

Many fans also noticed a striking resemblance between Steve Irwin and his son, Robert Irwin, who has seamlessly followed in his father's footsteps, continuing his legacy with passion and enthusiasm. Fans reflected on Steve's charismatic persona and his lasting impact on future generations as they saw Robert's presence in recent endeavors.

"For a sec, I thought that was Robert with a young fan," said one fan, pointing out the uncanny resemblance between father and son. Another echoed the sentiment, thanking Robert for his role in preserving his father's memory, "I feel like Robert brings back all the Steve nostalgia, especially seeing him in the jungle. So glad we have him to help carry on the funny and entertaining side of his Dad’s legacy."

