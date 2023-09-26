'Sucks to be you bro': When Tom Holland revealed his little brother Harry was cut out of Spider-Man: No Way Home

In a recent lighthearted revelation that added a touch of family charm to the hype surrounding the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, the charismatic 25-year-old actor known for his portrayal of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, shared a delightful anecdote on The Graham Norton Show. It involved his younger brother, Harry, who had a brief stint in the superhero universe, albeit one that never made it to the big screen.

Tom's tough day and Harry's surprise set role

Holland recounted how he had a tough day of filming while hanging upside down for an entire 11-hour sequence, much to his chagrin. "I was upside down all day - honestly, I really can't complain too much; being Spider-Man has transformed my life. But I'm definitely going to gripe about this particular day - it was absolutely grueling." He was driving back home with his younger brother, Harry while ranting about the whole day. That's when his, Harry, delivered a dose of sibling wit, reminding him of his iconic role as Spider-Man and playfully urging, "You're Spider-Man, mate, suck it up; you've got this!"

The very next day the director John Watts was looking for some to play a burglar. Tom Holland, in a playful and perhaps slightly mischievous mood, suggested Harry for the part. The director agreed, and soon Harry found himself on the set, suspended upside down, swinging back and forth for a pivotal scene.

Sibling banter on the Spider-Man set: Tale of Tom and Harry Holland

Holland commended his brother's initial dedication, but as the day wore on, it became evident that the physical toll was challenging. Harry began to forget his lines, and his eyes nearly bulged out of their sockets due to the strenuous position.

When the brothers finally returned home after the long day of shooting, Tom expressed pride at Harry's efforts, only for the younger Holland to ruefully admit, "Mate, you can complain as much as you want. That is brutal."

The twist in this tale, though was the fact that Harry's scene had been excised from the final cut. Holland humorously exclaimed, "I don't think he actually knows this...they've cut the scene. It's not in the film!" The irony was not lost on him as he teased his brother, saying, "He said to me, 'It was really tough, but I was excited about being in a Spider-Man movie'—sucks to be you, bro!"

While Harry Holland may have missed his moment in the superhero spotlight, he remains a memorable footnote in the amusing behind-the-scenes stories that make the world of cinema more endearing.

