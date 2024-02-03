Suddenly Director Thomas Bidegain Weighs In On Jake Gyllenhaal’s Exit From Film, Says 'We Didn’t Have the Same Vision'

French director Thomas Bidegain is dispelling rumors and setting the record straight regarding the departure of Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby from his film project, Suddenly. An interview published in the French magazine Technikart had previously stirred speculation about the reasons behind the abrupt exit of the lead actors.

Clarifying creative clash

Contrary to reports suggesting unprofessional behavior by Gyllenhaal, Bidegain asserts that the separation stemmed from a creative clash rather than any misconduct. The interview in Technikart hinted at a loss of $26 million and portrayed Gyllenhaal's behavior during pre-production, including demanding rewrites and rehearsing scenes with a mocking accent. Bidegain said, “We have very different ways to make films in France and in the U.S.”

Disputing financial loss claims

Bidegain denies the reported financial loss, stating that the film was not in production or pre-production when the fallout occurred. He clarifies that the project came together during the pandemic, with discussions primarily held over Zoom. The proposed shoot was eight weeks away, and the meeting in Iceland aimed to bring the team together.

After a year of working together and making multiple revisions to the script, a creative difference emerged during the script reading session in Iceland. Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby had different visions for the movie which couldn't be reconciled. Screenwriter Thomas Bidegain revealed the challenges of working with an actor-producer and how difficult it was to reconcile their distinct approaches to filmmaking. Despite the disagreement, the movie "Suddenly" was eventually produced with a French cast at half the budget and was released with the title "Soudain seuls."

