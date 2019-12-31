Sue Lyon, star of Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 Lolita, passes away at 73

Sue Lyon, the actress who was known for her lead role in Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 Lolita, passed away at 73. Read on to know more.

Sue Lyon, who played the lead character in director Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 film, Lolita, has passed away at the age of 73. Reportedly, Lyon died on December 26 in Los Angeles. Her longtime friend Phil Syracopoulos told the New York Times she had been experiencing declining health for a while. No further details on her death were provided. Lyon’s acting career in film and television spanned from 1959 to 1980, with her breakout role being the titular character in 1962’s Lolita.

The film was based on the highly controversial novel by Vladimir Nabokov. The film revolves around a middle-aged literature professor who becomes sexually obsessed with a 12-year-old girl, whom he nicknames Lolita. Lyon was reportedly chosen from about 800 who auditioned for the role. The cast of the movie included actors like James Mason, Peter Sellers, and Shelley Winters. Nabokov even wrote the screenplay for Kubrick’s adaptation. A close-up of Lyon’s face wearing heart-shaped sunglasses with a lollipop at her lips was used as the movie’s poster and became an iconic image.

While Lyon had worked in television before landing the role in the film, she was never known for anything nearly as much as for Lolita. Born in Iowa, USA, in 1946, Lyon was the youngest of five children. Her father died before she was 1 year old, after which her mother moved the family to Dallas, then a few years later they settled in Los Angeles, where Lyon took up acting. In 1959, she landed a role in The Loretta Young Show, which is where Kubrick noticed her, and on Dennis the Menace in 1960.

Check out the trailer of Lolita ( 1962):

Read More