Shaina Taub wears many hats. She is an actress, composer, singer, and musician. She is also widely recognized for her Broadway show, Suffs. In the play, she portrays the role of Alice Paul. Taub’s Broadway show Suffs has received a tremendous amount of love from all around. So much so that Broadway even got nominated for a Tony Award.

Taub stars alongside Nikki M. James in this phenomenal Broadway show. In a recent interview with People, Shaina Taub opened up about why she chose Nikki M. James for her musical.

Shaina Taub reveals why she chose Nikki M. James for Suffs

Shaina Taub is thrilled for her Suffs co-star Nikki M. James, who has received a Tony nomination. The 35-year-old actress-musician knew in the early phases of developing the Broadway musical that James would be an excellent choice for the character of Ida B. Wells. In an interview with People, she opened up about casting James.

Taub told People, "From my earliest research, I knew that Ida B. Wells had to be an important part of this musical. She is such a strong example of the power of standing by your truth and not making a compromise when you know that you're doing the right thing.”

It didn't take Taub long to figure out who was the best fit for the role. She said that from the earliest moments when she knew that Ida B. Wells had to be in the musical, she knew that Nikki M. James had to be in the musical. She explains, "As I was preparing to compose in 2016, we were putting on a musical rendition of Twelfth Night that I performed at Shakespearean Park in New York, with Nikki starring as Viola. I'd been a fan of her from afar for years, but when we eventually met and I had her sing my songs at that early stage, when I was really just starting to establish my voice as a writer, she truly became my muse.”

Shaina Taub also spoke about the Nikki M. James Tony nomination

Suffs has six Tony nominations, including Best Musical, and James is nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, which Shaina Taub believes is well deserved. In the same interview with People, she spoke about Nikki M. James getting nominated.

She shared, "I'm so thrilled she's being recognized in this major way because she so much deserves it. Just to feel the impact she has on an audience every night because I'm there and I'm onstage with her is just staggering." Taub believes that her play's success on Broadway, let alone its nomination for six Tony Awards, is beyond her wildest dreams.

