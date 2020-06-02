Suga beats BTS member RM's record with D 2 as AGUST D's mixtape debuts at #11 spot on Billboard 200

Suga aka AGUST D has a big reason to celebrate as his second mixtape, D-2, made history by debuting at #11 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Read below for more details.

Suga made sure that the quarantine period would not go in vain as he treated BTS fans with the release of his second mixtape, D-2, under his alter-ego's name, AGUST D. Along with the hard-hitting mixtape, Yoongi also dropped the thrilling music video for the lead single, Daechwita, which had ARMY gasping for their breath. However, Suga also came under fire for one of the tracks, What Do You Think? as it used cult leader Jim Jones' sermon in the introduction to the song.

"After confirming the problem, Big Hit immediately deleted the part and re-released it. The artist himself is embarrassed and has a deep sense of responsibility for the problem that has occurred in areas he could not think of," a statement on the same was shared by BTS' management agency, Big Hit Entertainment. Now, to head towards some good news related to D-2, Yoongi has a big reason to celebrate as his mixtape has broken a record with its placement in the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

D-2 will be debuting at #11 on Billboard 200 making him the Korean soloist with the highest ranking on the prestigious chart. Prior to Suga, it was his BTS leader RM who held the record as his second mixtape, Mono, debuted at #26. Moreover, J-Hope's mixtape, Hope World debuted at #63 and peaked at #38 eventually. That's not all! AGUST D's D-2 will also be debuting at #2 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. D-2 has sold over 14,000 copies and counting.

To be able to achieve this feat with minimal promotion; only King Agust D can!

