Suga x IU: FIRST LOOK of K Pop singer's song 'Eight' with BTS singer Yoongi released; Deets of collab revealed

BTS singer Suga is collaborating with IU on a single set to drop next week. The K-Pop singer has shared the first look at the song with Yoongi.

Just yesterday, K-Pop fans were informed that BTS singer Suga is collaborating with IU. Within 24 hours of the announcement, the Good Day hitmaker dropped the first look of the song. The singer took to Twitter to announce the title of the song and reveal the release date with a mesmerising first look. Titled Eight, the teaser features a collage of IU. In the first half of the collage, the singer's chipped black nail polish is in the focus. IU sports a full-sleeved pearl white outfit as she lays on a cushion.

In the second half of the photo, IU's hand continues to be in the focus. However, the singer sports hand embellishment on the back of her palm. Her black nail paint in focus yet again. The surreal poster features the date of release, May 6, along with the mention of Suga's name.

IU shared the first look with the caption, "IU Digital Single <에잇(Prod. & Feat. SUGA of BTS)> Teaser Image." Check out the image below:

According to a fan account, Soo Choo, K-Media reported IU contacted Suga with the collaboration offer. Suga reportedly accepted it. Not only is Suga composed and co-produced the song with IU together, but it is also reported that Yoongi has rapped in the song as well.

IU's agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed the collaboration earlier this week. The agency did not reveal details about the song. However, they did tease the collaboration. "As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song," the agency revealed.

While Suga has participated in producing the song, IU has been a part of every stage of the song. She has participated in the production process, composing and writing the lyrics to map out the concept.

