Sugar Ending Explained: Will Colin Farrell's Alien Character Stay On Earth Amid Existential Crisis?

Colin Farrell's character makes a big decision near the end of Apple TV+'s Sugar, hinting at more stories to come.

Initially, the show seems like a typical detective drama, focusing on John Sugar's quest to solve the mystery of a missing girl. But as the series unfolds, it reveals that Sugar and his friends are actually aliens.

The Sugar series ending explained

Despite their mission to only observe humans, Sugar gets deeply involved in the case of Olivia's disappearance. However, his actions have consequences, leading to a cathartic moment in the finale.

In the last episode, Sugar's alien pals prepare to leave Earth and return home. While Sugar initially plans to join them, he has a change of heart. He realizes that his experiences on Earth have made him feel more connected to humanity than ever before.

Despite his attempts to suppress his emotions, Sugar acknowledges that he's becoming more human every day. He understands that he belongs on Earth, even if it means leaving his home planet behind.

One of the reasons Sugar decides to stay is his connection to his missing sister, Djen. After uncovering the truth about her disappearance, he believes she may still be alive.

This unresolved mystery motivates him to remain on Earth and continue his search for her. However, Sugar's decision to stay also puts him at odds with some humans who are unhappy with his recent actions.

Will there be a Sugar Season 2?

The finale also sheds light on Henry, another alien ally of Sugar's. Henry's actions throughout the season reveal his darker side, as he becomes involved in sinister activities on Earth.

While Sugar tries to stop him, Henry's descent into darkness poses a threat to innocent lives. In the upcoming season, Sugar will have to confront Henry and prevent him from causing further harm.

As Sugar sets the stage for its second season, it leaves viewers with many questions. Will Sugar find his sister? Can he stop Henry before it's too late? And what challenges will he face with his newfound humanity? Hence setting the stage for Sugar Season 2.

Sugar series is available to stream online on Apple TV+