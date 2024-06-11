Suge Knight Accuses Diddy With FBI Informant Allegations, Throws Wrench Into Rapper’s Ongoing Case

Sean Love Combs, aka Diddy, is embroiled in legal drama yet again!

The Grammy-winning rapper, who is currently fighting the Cassie Ventura lawsuit, faces another twist in the trial after former record producer and manslaughter convict Suge Knight accused him of FBI informant allegations.

Diddy gets accused of FBI informant allegation

In the latest episode of the Knight’s prison podcast Collect Calls, he accused the Coming Home rapper of being an FBI informant. The co-founder of Death Row Records is currently serving his 28 years imprisonment for being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

In the podcast, he claimed that everyone in Diddy’s inner circle knew about him being an informant. "Naturally, Puffy been an FBI informant forever, as they would say. That's why it's different when it comes to him," he said.

Knight further claims that the rapper’s legal troubles are far from over and that he is "He is destined for prison, just like me."

The duo had a longstanding relationship until it was stained by a 1990s East Coast vs. West Coast rap beef that led to devastating conclusions. The recent episode reignited the rivalry between Diddy and Knight and potentially toppling the former’s ongoing Federal Investigation.

Diddy’s life falls apart amid legal drama

This year doesn’t seem to favor the I’ll Be Missing You rapper, as he’s faced a series of legal battles that have turned ugly. Diddy’s former girlfriend, Ventura, filed a lawsuit of harassment against him, which he initially denied.

However, when CCTV footage from the hotel captured him physically assaulting Ventura, he admitted to the allegations and shared an apology video. As part of the ongoing investigations, police have raided the rapper’s house in Florida and California. As per sources close to the rapper, the raids were meant to examine his lifestyle and activities.

Moreover, Diddy was stripped of his honorary doctorate in humanities degree amid ongoing trials. Howard University revoked the title in a statement and deemed him “no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor."

So far, there have been no updates on how the recent allegation has affected the case, but require the lawyers to explore another aspect of the rapper’s life.