Suge Knight Predicts Sean Diddy Combs' Fame Might Put Him In Danger In Prison: 'Somebody Can Do Something To Him'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and manslaughter.

Suge Knight, the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records predicts that Sean Diddy Combs might face danger in prison. As an incarcerated rapper himself, Knight also had to offer some solid pieces of advice for Combs.

In a recent News Nation interview, Knight reflected on the news of Diddy’s recent arrest and his dark past. While Combs is currently residing in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Knight has been serving a 28-year sentence in prison on charges of voluntary manslaughter.

Knight maintained that he would never rejoice in the imprisonment of anyone, however, he does feel that Diddy's stardom might be a risk factor for him when he is in jail. He emphasized that there is a lot of cruelty in prison and people are looking to make a name for themselves for example by concentrating on other well-known convicts.

Knight claimed, "Somebody can do something to him and get a name for themself, they gonna actually do it. Or if they can do whatever they feel they gotta do to prove themself." Suge continued, "But we also gotta learn. We gotta learn from our mistakes. Everything don’t have to be a mistake, you gotta better yourself. But we all know what we signed up for in life."

The animosity between Knight and Diddy goes far back to the 1990s when their professional labels Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records were at the apex of competition that ended with the assassination of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G.

In the same interview, Knight also claimed Diddy assaulted a woman but later on, it was settled with Interscope Records by placing the woman on payroll. Referencing the brutality of what goes on in the industry, he said, "I shouldn’t say that, because I’m trying to protect her, her image, but he beat the s— out of her and Cassie [Ventura]. He did things to her you should never do to a woman."

Knight also shared some advice for Sean Diddy Combs. He did not recommend that Diddy expose any weakness in prison such as being openly vulnerable. This is primarily because, as per his experience, jail is essentially a negative environment, though he has not come across any danger in his 10 years in prison. He also suggested that the P Diddy should get on Kosher food which is hard to tamper with.

