Suho Military Training Update: EXO leader proves he is born to lead even at the army training center

A new report reveals EXO leader Suho's role at the Nonsan Army Training Center and it is bound to leave EXO-L's rejoicing.

EXO leader Suho began his military training on May 14 at Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. The K-Pop star was given a bittersweet farewell by EXO-L and his band members - Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun. A few days ago, a picture from his military training was shared online where the artist was seen looking dashing in his crisp Army uniform. Now, a new update has revealed the responsibilities bestowed on the singer at the Army centre.

According to Koreaboo, citing a photo shared by the Nonsan Army Training Center’s website posted photos of recruits, the singer has reportedly become a training unit commander at the centre. Suho reported to the centre to start his basic military training. During the preliminary period, trainees are evaluated to understand which role in the army would fit them. The international publication draws attention to the insignia of his new company which depicts his new role to reveal his duties.

As per the report, Suho will function as "an overseer and representative during recruits’ basic military training." If this doesn't hint that he was born to be a leader, we don't know what other signs would you need. Suho became the third member to have been enlisted for the Army training. EXO-L watched D.O and Xiumin march their way to the training centre in the past. Xiumin is expected to return in late 2020 whereas D.O is set to return in early 2021. Suho's return dates could be somewhere in February 2022.

