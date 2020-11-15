  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Suicide Squad 2: Sylvester Stallone joins cast of the superhero movie; Director James Gunn CONFIRMS news

Sylvester Stallone recently joined the cast of The Suicide Squad 2, and director James Gunn confirmed the news of the new cast member via Instagram. Scheck out what he said below.
14280 reads Mumbai
The Suicide Squad 2: Sylvester Stallone joins cast of the superhero movieThe Suicide Squad 2: Sylvester Stallone joins cast of the superhero movie; Director James Gunn CONFIRMS news
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sylvester Stallone will be featured in the upcoming superhero movie The Suicide Squad! The 74-year-old actor confirmed the news on his Instagram account in a post that his since been deleted. He shared a video that he shot while on his way to film a scene. “Good morning everyone it’s Saturday and I’m in my way over to do a little work with a great director James Gunn on Suicide Squad 2 and I think it’s going to be a spectacular effort,” Stallone said in the clip (via ComicBook.com). 

 

“I saw it and it’s unbelievable, so I’m very proud to be included and I can’t tell you anything more about it because you’re going to have to wait and see that but it’s going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies.” Gunn took to social media later to confirm the news himself.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

“Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is” he said on Instagram. Gunn previously directed the Marvel movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Stallone appeared in the second film.

 

ALSO READ: Suicide Squad 2: THIS Batman villain gives James Gunn directorial a skip; Deets Inside

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ComicBook.com, Instagram, Getty Images

You may like these
Happy Birthday Arnold Schwarzenegger: 5 moments when Terminator actor proved he's a weightlifting teddy bear
Sylvester Stallone to star in post-apocalyptic action thriller Little America; Details Inside
Sylvester Stallone flaunts his natural grey hair for the first time
Rambo: Last Blood: Sylvester Stallone packs a punch in the latest teaser of the film
Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Rose is set to make her debut in the '47 Meters Down' sequel
Rambo 5: Last Blood teaser trailer: Sylvester Stallone is back in action to draw blood out of his enemies
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement