The Suicide Squad 2: Sylvester Stallone joins cast of the superhero movie; Director James Gunn CONFIRMS news

Sylvester Stallone recently joined the cast of The Suicide Squad 2, and director James Gunn confirmed the news of the new cast member via Instagram. Scheck out what he said below.

Sylvester Stallone will be featured in the upcoming superhero movie The Suicide Squad! The 74-year-old actor confirmed the news on his Instagram account in a post that his since been deleted. He shared a video that he shot while on his way to film a scene. “Good morning everyone it’s Saturday and I’m in my way over to do a little work with a great director James Gunn on Suicide Squad 2 and I think it’s going to be a spectacular effort,” Stallone said in the clip (via ComicBook.com).

“I saw it and it’s unbelievable, so I’m very proud to be included and I can’t tell you anything more about it because you’re going to have to wait and see that but it’s going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies.” Gunn took to social media later to confirm the news himself.

“Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is” he said on Instagram. Gunn previously directed the Marvel movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Stallone appeared in the second film.

