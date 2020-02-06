Suicide Squad actor Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in an upcoming show titled First Ladies

The news was reported by Variety.com that the Fences actress Viola Davis will be essaying Michelle Obama on the show.

The Suicide Squad actress Viola Davis is all set to play former First Lady, Michelle Obama in an upcoming show titled First Ladies. The news was reported by Variety.com that the Fences actress Davis will be essaying Michelle Obama on the show. The show which is titled First Ladies will focus on the lives of the first ladies of the United States. First Ladies will reportedly track the lives of the former First Ladies like Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. The Help star Viola Davis will also act as the executive producer on the show along with Julius Tennon under the banner JuVee Productions.

Other executive producers on the show First Ladies include Cathy Schulman, Jeff Gaspin, and Brad Kaplan. As per the latest reports, Author Aaron Cooley has created the show, First Ladies. If reports are to be believed then, the show will be focusing on the East Wing of the White House, as opposed to the West Wing where many former Presidents have made crucial decisions for the country. News reports suggest that Viola Davis' stint on the popular show, How to Get Away with Murder will come to an end. This is when the actress will dive deep into playing the highly influential former first lady, Michelle Obama.

The former first lady was portrayed by other actress in a film. But, First Ladies will be the first time Michelle Obama will be essayed on television. Recently, Michelle and Barack Obama, launched their production house called Higher Ground Productions.

