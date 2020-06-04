Suicide Squad director claims Jared Leto was MISTREATED; Says his performance was 'ripped out of the movie'

Suicide Squad director David Ayer opened up about Jared Leto's Joker performance in the 2016 DCEU movie. The filmmaker claims the actor's performance was "ripped out".

A few weeks ago, DC Extended Universe fans welcomed the announcement of Justice League Snyder Cut. The new version of the Justice League will bring Zack Snyder's original vision against the version released in 2017. Following the news, a few fans have begun campaigning to demand the OG version of Suicide Squad. The 2016 release was helmed by David Ayer and it featured Jared Leto as the Joker. While the movie wasn't a critical success, fans are now demanding the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut is released for it was reported that the theatrical release was different from the originally planned version.

Numerous fans have been demanding that the Ayer Cut is released. A fan showed their support towards Leto and wished the actor is given a second chance to prove himself. Director Ayer retweeted the message and revealed that Leto was mistreated. The filmmaker added that the actor's performance was ripped out of the movie,

"Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie," he tweeted. This isn't the first time David has opened up about the original cut of Suicide Squad. Previously, the filmmaker admitted that he regrets not making Joker the villain of Suicide Squad.

Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie. https://t.co/gSOeyJjtyd — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 2, 2020

"I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been main bad guy," he had tweeted. "Yeah it was a big fun silly movie. It could have been a bigger success had I done it a little different. But it did great and made an impression," he added.

Do you want an Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad? Let us know your stand in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn teases 1st look, confirms release date unchanged & chooses Harley over Joker

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×