The Suicide Squad director James Gunn defends choosing Starro instead of Superman to fight supervillains

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn recently revealed his true and shocking plans for Superman in the film. While chatting with Script Apart, the filmmaker said that “there was a time when I thought The Suicide Squad should fight Superman.”

Instead of going down the traditional route and opting for the superhero to fight the baddies, Gunn opted instead to pit Starro against the gang of dangerous supervillains. Detailing his decision, Gunn said: “He’s a character I love from the comics,” he explained. “I think he’s a perfect comic book character because he’s absolutely ludicrous but also very scary in his own way. What he does is scary.”

“He used to scare the crap out of me when I was a child, putting those facehuggers on Superman and Batman. So I thought he was one of the major, major DC villains that was probably never going to be put into another movie. And if they did, it’d have been a ‘black cloud’ version of Starro. Not a giant walking starfish, a kaiju that’s bright pink and cerulean blue, this ridiculously big, bright bad guy", Gunn added.

The filmmaker also confesses that Superman’s position in the DC Extended Universe had a little something to do with his final decision. He explained, “At the time, there were a lot of questions like, ‘Who is Superman in the DCEU? Is this movie outside the DCEU?’, and I just didn’t want to deal with it all that much.”

