The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has more ideas for DC projects; Confirms talking to Warner Brothers

James Gunn is the first and only filmmaker (so far) who has effectively made a name for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe. There are a lot of comic book movies out there, but James has managed to carve out a unique niche for himself. His work on the Guardians of the Galaxy series has received worldwide praise and fans are desperate to know what he intends to do post The Suicide Squad's release.

However, it seems like Gunn has even more ideas for future DCEU ventures. According to Comicbook, Gunn, while answering a question from a fan on Twitter, confirmed that he had discussions with Warner Bros. regarding his post Suicide Squad future. Nobody knows whether that's simply more Squad/Peacemaker material or if he'll take on another part of the DC Universe. Interestingly, Gunn has always said that he prefers to create his own universes, which is why, despite the popularity of Guardians of the Galaxy, he has never shown interest in directing a Star Wars picture. It's conceivable that Gunn will discover a universe he's enthusiastic about creating, whether as a follow-up to The Suicide Squad or as part of one of DC's other concepts presently in development for cinema and TV.

James Gunn will also be returning to the MCU for a variety of Guardians material after the highly anticipated release of The Suicide Squad. A Christmas special and a series of animated Groot shorts are also on the way, in addition to the threequel.

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad is slated to release in India on August 5.

