The Suicide Squad: Director James Gunn hints at Harley Quinn's new look in the film

During a question and answer round with the followers, director James Gunn revealed that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will not be sporting the same outfit.

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn hinted at a new look of the lead character of the film, Harley Quinn. During a question and answer round with the followers, director James Gunn revealed that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will not be sporting the same outfit. The director also shed light on the fact that the makers did try various combinations of the outfits. This news has made the fans very curious as to what the character of Harley Quinn will look like. As per the latest media reports, the director of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn revealed that Harley Quinn's character was tested with outfits like the court jester, a corset and skirt and classic leather pants.

James Gunn does not fail to mention that the final choice is something that will surely catch the audience's attention. The film which is a sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad will be hitting the big screen in 2021. The much-awaited film The Suicide Squad, starring the Hollywood actress Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The fans and film audience across the globe have a lot of expectations from the film as the original film Suicide Squad was a super hit film. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, will also feature in another film called Birds of Prey, where she will go back to playing the character of Harley Quinn.

This film will see the Bombshell actress Margot Robbie as a saviour. The James Gunn directorial will see Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, actor Jai Courtney as the character Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman will play Rick Flagg and David Dastmalchian essays Polka-Dot Man.

(ALSO READ: Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn says THIS about DC characters; Find Out)

Read More