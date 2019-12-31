The Suicide Squad: Director James Gunn shrugs off a question on John Cena but spills the beans on Harley Quinn

James Gunn is deep in the making of The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker recently spilled the beans on the project featuring Margot Robbie, John Cena and others.

James Gunn continues to tease The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker, who has been busy with the filming of the upcoming DCEU movie, has been spilling the beans about his first DCEU movie. It was recently confirmed that the Joker wouldn't be appearing in The Suicide Squad and now, Gunn has shared more information about Harley Quinn. Actress Margot Robbie returns to the DC franchise to reprise the iconic comic book character. Gunn, who is known to host Instagram Q&As, was asked details about Quinn's attire in the movie.

With no looks of any cast members shared by the makers, a fan got curious if we would see Harley rock the same outfit as the first Suicide Squad. "Will we see Harley Q in the same outfit as in the previous films?" quizzed the fan. Gunn simply shut down the question with a "nope."

While it is an interesting update on Harley, a fan tried to find out John Cena's role in the movie. The wrestler-turned-actor marks his debut in the DCEU with The Suicide Squad. While fans have been making speculations about his role, Gunn has chosen to stay tight-lipped about it.

Apart from talking about the two roles, Gunn also revealed he is having the most fun making the movie. Read his responses below:

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, John Cena, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior in the lead.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman is mighty impressed by John Cena's insane workout; SEE PHOTO

Read More