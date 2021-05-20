The Suicide Squad: Director James Gunn TEASES 'biggest action scene ever' for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

Director James Gunn dropped a major reveal about Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

Ever since the trailer of The Suicide Squad was released, fans have been more than excited for it. The film will be introducing several new characters and will also have some favourites such as Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn reprising their roles. In a recent interview, director James Gunn discussed particularly about Margot Robbie and how it was the actress who inspired him to write a huge action scene for her character.

While speaking to Associated Press, Gunn revealed that Robbie is a multi-talented actress and also appreciated her athletic skills. Saying that "She [Margot Robbie] can do anything", the director revealed a big surprise that fans have in store when it comes to her character Harley Quinn.

Appreciating Robbie for her ability to pull off action, Gunn told AP, "Physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way. And so I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her."

The filmmaker further even went on to say that the action sequence may be his "favorite four minutes" of the film he's ever shot before.

With The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie will be bringing to life the character of Harley Quinn on screen for the third time. After starring in the original Suicide Squad, Robbie also starred in Birds of Prey. With Gunn's new reveal, it looks like Harley is going to get some kickass action in the upcoming film that is slated to release in August this year.

