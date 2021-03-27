Suicide Squad DROPS 1st trailer; Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba & more join Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn

The Suicide Squad trailer is finally here and in addition, the old cast, many new faces have been added to the new film. Catch them all below.

After months of waiting, The Suicide Squad has finally dropped its first trailer! Directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, promises to pack a ton of superstars and familiar faces from 2016′s Suicide Squad, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. The film is all set to release in Indian theatres in August.

In addition to old faces, the upcoming film also features Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rooker (Savant), Flula Borg (Javelin), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher2), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Mayling Ng (Mongal), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Peter Capaldi (The Tinkerer), Juan Diego Botto (Presidente General Silvio Luna), Joaquín Cosío (Mayor General Mateo Suarez), Jenn Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Storm Reid (Tyla), Alice Braga (SolSoria) and Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.). John Cena‘s Peacemaker is also in the film, even though he is getting his own HBO Max spinoff.

The plot summary of Suicide Squad follows the dangers of the Belle Reve prison, which has the highest mortality rate in the USA. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

Do you know when the first movie of the franchise was released? 2016 Did you know Harley Quinn got her own movie, what was it named? Birds of Prey DId you know when Birds of Prey was released? January 2020 Did you know Harley Quinn is the only villain without superpowers? And the only one to be certified crazy!

