  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Suicide Squad & GotG 3 director James Gunn reveals Aamir Khan's Lagaan is his favourite Indian movie

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn hosted an AMA where he revealed Aamir Khan's cricket-themed movie Lagaan is his favourite Indian film.
16073 reads Mumbai
The Suicide Squad & GotG 3 director James Gunn reveals Aamir Khan's Lagaan is his favourite Indian movieThe Suicide Squad & GotG 3 director James Gunn reveals Aamir Khan's Lagaan is his favourite Indian movie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn recently hosted an Ask Me Anything on Instagram where he tackled numerous questions from DC Extended Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The director spilled some beans on his upcoming films and also discussed a few things that were not related to movies during the session. While The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 updates brought cheer to MCU and DCEU fans, Gunn had Bollywood lovers excited with one of his responses. 

The director was asked which was his favourite Indian movie and Gunn picked Aamir Khan's cricket-themed movie Lagaan. For the unversed, the Bollywood film released in 2001 and became one of the most successful movies in the history of Indian cinema. The movie was also up for an Oscar nomination under the Foreign Film category. However, it couldn't make the cut. Check out Gunn's response below: 

While he picked Lagaan as his favourite Indian movie, Gunn confessed Hong Kong was a country that inspired him the most in his movies. Back in 2017, the filmmaker spoke about how the country's cinema influenced the Guardians of the Galaxy. As reported by Variety, Gunn said, "The structure of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ comes straight from Hong Kong cinema (where anything can happen at any moment). Johnnie To, John Woo and Ringo Lam made me fall in love with cinema even more than I had been before." 

"I figure out everything before I go on stage. I know every shot beforehand. Half of film making is about balance. A film is a giant machine that I’m helping to build. Half is very personal, it’s about characters. (The whole) is a balance between the emotional and the logical," he added. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: James Gunn confirms a death, teases Star Lord's role & addresses Yondu's return

Credits :InstagramVariety Getty Images

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement