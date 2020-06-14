The Suicide Squad & GotG 3 director James Gunn reveals Aamir Khan's Lagaan is his favourite Indian movie

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn hosted an AMA where he revealed Aamir Khan's cricket-themed movie Lagaan is his favourite Indian film.

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn recently hosted an Ask Me Anything on Instagram where he tackled numerous questions from DC Extended Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The director spilled some beans on his upcoming films and also discussed a few things that were not related to movies during the session. While The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 updates brought cheer to MCU and DCEU fans, Gunn had Bollywood lovers excited with one of his responses.

The director was asked which was his favourite Indian movie and Gunn picked 's cricket-themed movie Lagaan. For the unversed, the Bollywood film released in 2001 and became one of the most successful movies in the history of Indian cinema. The movie was also up for an Oscar nomination under the Foreign Film category. However, it couldn't make the cut. Check out Gunn's response below:

While he picked Lagaan as his favourite Indian movie, Gunn confessed Hong Kong was a country that inspired him the most in his movies. Back in 2017, the filmmaker spoke about how the country's cinema influenced the Guardians of the Galaxy. As reported by Variety, Gunn said, "The structure of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ comes straight from Hong Kong cinema (where anything can happen at any moment). Johnnie To, John Woo and Ringo Lam made me fall in love with cinema even more than I had been before."

"I figure out everything before I go on stage. I know every shot beforehand. Half of film making is about balance. A film is a giant machine that I’m helping to build. Half is very personal, it’s about characters. (The whole) is a balance between the emotional and the logical," he added.

